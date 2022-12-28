Jan. 31, 1951—Dec. 14, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Robert “Scott” Lawver, 71 of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born January 31, 1951, to Robert Lawver and Mary Snook in Freeport, IL.

Robert spent many years selling cars, but his passion was playing the game of golf. In his younger years, you could find him enjoying spending time on softball and bowling leagues. He loved to pass his time watching all sports and loving his children and grandchildren whom he was very proud of.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Cortney (Cameron) Oswald; his son, Dustin (Jenny) Bussan; grandchildren: Harper and Piper Oswald, Karrsen and Gryffen Bussan, Alexiyah (Ryan) Coughlin; great-grandchildren: Calla and Colter Coughlin. He was preceded in death by parents: Robert (Carol) Lawver and Mary (Doug) Rubnitz, and brother, Kevin Lawver.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.