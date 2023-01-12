June 7, 1947—Jan. 3, 2023

BARABOO—We are sad to announce the passing of Robert Thomas Mitchell, 75 of Baraboo, WI. He died peacefully with family surrounding him on Sunday, January 3, 2023 in Baraboo, Wi.

Robert was born June 7,1947 in Newark, NJ to Charles and Edith Mitchell.

He is survived by his son, Robert Wold (Terri); and his grandchildren: Kyler, Connor and Taylor (Brandon Vulpitta); and great-grandson, Nolan Vulpitta of Darien, IL; he is also survived by his sister, Linda Morgan (James) Camp Douglas, WI, Mary Mitchell-Adler (Frank) Neenah, WI, Philip Mitchell (Elena) of Denver, CO, and David Mitchell (Judy Weiland) Baraboo, WI; along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Mitchell, and his brother, Alan Mitchell, and brother-in-law, James Morgan.

Robert was a tradesman and spent many years working at his brother’s business, Advance Drywall Systems in Anaheim, CA, Lake Arrowhead, CA, Portage, WI, Baraboo, WI and the surrounding areas.

He also loved to cook. He was an excellent cook and spent many of his early years as a cook. One of his favorite experiences was managing the kitchen at Charlie’s Chili in Newport Beach, CA. He loved being at the beach and living a simple life. When he would visit the family he would be quick to whip up a specialty omelet and make something creative out of simple ingredients.

Robert attended high school at Downers Grove North Class of 1965 in Downers Grove, IL where he met his wife Kathy Ove (Wold). Robert and Kathy were married for a short time when life took them in separate directions.

Nothing in his life would make Robert happier than reconnecting with his son Robert Wold. Robert was thrilled to have such a beautiful family and simply adored his grandchildren. He was absolutely smitten with his great-grandson Nolan and he was the light of his life.

A Celebration of Life for Robert Thomas Mitchell will be held later this summer and details will be forthcoming on robertmitchell.info.

