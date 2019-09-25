ELROY - Robert Turner, age 69, of Elroy, Wis. passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Military Rites will be held at Lyndon Station Area Veterans Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held following Military Rites at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis.
Robert was born April 11, 1950, in Saint Paul, Minn., the son of Harold and Letitia (Chandler) Turner. He served in the United States Army on the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He enjoyed doing anything outside; hunting, fishing, canoeing, and camping. He loved watching the Packers with his son, Bob, spending time with family, playing cards and board games.
He is survived by his sons, Robert, Jr. of Elroy, Wis., Craig of Mauston, Wis.; daughters, Terra (Jim) Beaver of Necedah, Wis., Janice Turner of Lyndon Station, Wis., Rachael (Craig) Hesseling of Adams, Wis.; brother, David (Mary) Turner of Tomah, Wis.; sisters, Janet (Jim) Miller of Lyndon Station, Wis., Delores (Gary) Barr of Mauston, Wis., Sandy Turner of Mauston, Wis., Terry (Dave) Madden of Elroy, Wis., Alice Mallyon of Surprise, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special friends, Cecelia Langland of Lyndon Station, Wis. and Tisha Bennett of LaCrosse, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles.
