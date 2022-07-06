June 27, 1946—June 29, 2022

RIO—Robert W. Herwig, age 76 of Rio, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022, at his home. Bob was born June 27, 1946, in Columbus, the son of Robert and Irmgard (Auchtung) Herwig.

He married Carol J. Halverson August 12, 1972, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. After graduation from Pardeeville High School, Bob served stateside in the Army during the Vietnam War. Bob worked in construction. With his brothers, he co-owned Herwig Brothers Construction, then later worked for Don Simon Homes and Veridian Homes until his retirement.

He was known to be mischievous and brought a lightheartedness to life. Being a big Packer fan, a highlight of his retirement was attending a Packer game at Lambeau Field. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, hunting (especially coon hunting), and trapping, and he shared his passion for the outdoors with his family. Bob liked traveling and exploring and looked forward to annual fishing trips to northern Minnesota with family. He loved his three grandchildren, and recently enjoyed attending Austin’s baseball games.

Bob is survived by his wife Carol; his sons: Brian (Christine) Herwig and Todd Herwig; and his daughter April (Tim Olmsted) Herwig; brothers: Gary Herwig, Dan (Linda) Herwig, Harlan (Linda) Herwig; and sisters: Pam (Greg) Arneson and Heidi (Steve) Johnson; and his grandchildren: Austin and Makena Olmsted and Olivia Herwig. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Herwig and Irmgard (Auchtung) May and stepfather Joe May; sister-in-law Karen Herwig; two nephews Joshua and Justin Herwig and niece Kelly Herwig.

A memorial service will be held Saturday July 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Pastor Yvonne Marshall of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow services at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Bob was a proud father and grandfather and will be missed by his family.