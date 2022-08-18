June 21, 1951—Aug. 7, 2022
MAUSTON—Robert W. Pangborn, age 71 years, of Mauston, WI and formerly of the Wonewoc area, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
He was born on June 21, 1951 in Camden, NJ and raised by his parents, Morris and Elsie Stewart.
Robert was united in marriage to Sally Gibson on January 29, 1971 in Vineland, NJ.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sally; children: Kim (Todd) Sanborn, Tammy LaVonne, Carrie Pangborn (Scott Sanborn) and Robert (Tara) Pangborn; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and niece: Wendy Foley, Gussie Morgan, Paula Benjamin and Jeanne Sexton.
He was preceded in death by his foster parents, Morris and Elsie and siblings, Patricia (Gordon) McIlvaine and Elsie Morgan.
He was a true definition of a man who loved his family very much and went through many battles to be with.
A family gathering will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)