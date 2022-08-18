June 21, 1951—Aug. 7, 2022

MAUSTON—Robert W. Pangborn, age 71 years, of Mauston, WI and formerly of the Wonewoc area, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

He was born on June 21, 1951 in Camden, NJ and raised by his parents, Morris and Elsie Stewart.

Robert was united in marriage to Sally Gibson on January 29, 1971 in Vineland, NJ.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sally; children: Kim (Todd) Sanborn, Tammy LaVonne, Carrie Pangborn (Scott Sanborn) and Robert (Tara) Pangborn; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and niece: Wendy Foley, Gussie Morgan, Paula Benjamin and Jeanne Sexton.

He was preceded in death by his foster parents, Morris and Elsie and siblings, Patricia (Gordon) McIlvaine and Elsie Morgan.

He was a true definition of a man who loved his family very much and went through many battles to be with.

A family gathering will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.