Mar. 9, 1931—Nov. 22, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Robert W. Schoenwetter, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.

Robert was born on March 9, 1931 in Columbus, WI to Walter and Vera (Schultz) Schoenwetter. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 – 1955. On April 16, 1955, he married Alyce Schmoldt in Lowell, they were blessed with four children.

After taking early retirement from John Deere, Horicon in 1986, he always found time for family and friends, time to travel and spent many hours fishing on area lakes. He served as a volunteer for many years with the BDCH Hospice Program. Bob was an active member of the American Legion Post #146, Voiture 856 of 40/8. As a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, he served as Elder, Deacon, and taught Adult Bible Class. He also served as Sunday morning greeter and enjoyed welcoming all the children as they came for Sunday School classes.

He is survived by his son Brian of Beaver Dam; two daughters: Laurie (Bob) Schmidt of Beaver Dam and Pam (Rick) Theobald of South Elgin, IL; three grandchildren: Jeremy Schmidt, Kevin (Stephanie) Schmidt, and Amy Manske; great granddaughter Nina Manske; two sisters: Marion Kreitzman of Portage and Geraldine (Donald) Kuhlman of Pardeeville, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alyce in 2022; son Randy; infant brother Edward, brother Jerome, adopted sister Margaret White and one brother-in-law.

A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at Noon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon. Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146 will conduct military honors outside of the church following the service. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Bob’s name to Grace Presbyterian Church or to the American Legion Post #146.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.