Robert W. Vogts, 83, Portage

Robert was born on Jan. 22, 1937, in Poynette, the son of Walter and Ruth (McMillan) Vogts. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1955 and later joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field for seven years. Robert married Carole Hams on May 20, 1961, in Oregon, and together, they worked on the family farm for almost 35 years. Before retiring, Robert worked at Del Monte in Arlington and UAP in DeForest. He served on many boards: Poynette School Board, Rio Farmers Union, Columbia County Holstein Association, Arlington Curling Club, Town of Arlington Treasurer for 35 years, and currently, the Saddle Ridge Estates Association treasurer.