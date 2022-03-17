June 28, 1926—March 7, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS—Robert Zahler, age 95, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Dells.
A Military Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Robert was born June 28, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Clifford and Marion (Hendrickson) Zahler. He served in the United States Navy beginning in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Robert is survived by a brother, Ralph (Mary) Zahler of Janesville, WI; a nephew, Cliff J. (Jennifer) Zahler; nieces: Kathleen (Scott) Phelps, Kristin (Dale Markham) Zahler, and Erica (Jay) Horton; 12 grand nieces and nephews, and six great grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
