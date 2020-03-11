Roberta Ann Madden, 86, of Kendall

Roberta Ann Madden went to meet our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on March 8, 2020. Roberta Ann Dwyer was born on March 17, 1933, the eldest daughter of Robert and Margaret (Gregor) Dwyer. She initially lived on the family farm outside of Kendall, Wisconsin, in the area known as “Little Ireland”, but later moved to a farm located between Kendall and Clifton.

Being the oldest living child, she was issued a driver’s license at the age of 14 years so she could help with transporting her younger siblings to school and help with grocery shopping and other family errands. She graduated as salutatorian of Kendall High School in 1951.

She married John (“Joe”) Madden on Jan. 7, 1956. They moved to Rockford, Illinois, where Joe worked for Ingersoll Rand, they built a new house, and they welcomed two children into the world. They moved to Elroy, Wisconsin, in 1960. Together, they had six children, five of whom lived to adulthood.

She and Joe owned and operated a fuel distribution business, Madden Petro, Inc., in Elroy, Wisconsin, for several decades. She also served as a den mother, and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic parish in Elroy, and an active member of the St. Patrick’s altar society, the Elroy Fireflies, the Triple Tunnels Snowmobile Club, and the Royall Investment Club.