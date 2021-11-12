Roberts, Gene Michael

He treasured family vacations. With his family, he took many vacations to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He loved jet skiing and fishing in the ocean or simply frolicking in the ocean with his family. One of the last trips we took, Gene noticed a homeless man on the beach. It brought him to tears, and he said to his wife, we need to provide food for him. We jumped in the car and drove to Mike's Subs and bought him two of their biggest subs. Then Gene went to the store and bought him bags of chips and cookies and beverages. He had the biggest heart. Gene was an excellent cook. He loved grilling-out and entertaining family and friends. Opening day of deer hunting and Christmas day were his favorite days of the year. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and helping out anyone in need. Gene was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.