Roberts, Gene Michael

MARKESAN - Gene Michael Roberts died unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 50 after a courageous battle with COVID-pneumonia, surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Gene was born on Oct. 6, 1971, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis., the son of Eugene and Ginny (Hookham) Roberts. He graduated from Rio High School in 1989. He then completed his bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Teresa "Terri" Brehmer, on April 25, 1998, at Sacred Hearts Church in Reedsburg, Wis. They raised two wonderful sons, Sean and Trevor. His wife and sons were the most important part of his life. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved his family very much. His honey-do list was never short. He recently remodeled their beautiful home.
Gene was a hard worker and enjoyed a career of over 20 years in the plumbing trade. For the last eight years, he was employed by North American Mechanical, Inc. as a commercial plumbing project superintendent. One of the most rewarding parts of his career was mentoring young apprentices and passing along his knowledge of the trade. Gene enjoyed camping with his family. He was an avid hunter. Gene found it most enjoyable when he was able to hunt alongside his sons, nieces, nephews and good friends. He took yearly trips to Wyoming with them. Gene was always an athlete. He enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball. For many years, he played men's and co-ed softball with J&T Auto. He took his love of sports, knowledge of the game, his skill level and began coaching his sons in many sports throughout their childhood. That led him to coach dozens of other children in various sports. He loved being a part of his children's sporting experiences.
He treasured family vacations. With his family, he took many vacations to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He loved jet skiing and fishing in the ocean or simply frolicking in the ocean with his family. One of the last trips we took, Gene noticed a homeless man on the beach. It brought him to tears, and he said to his wife, we need to provide food for him. We jumped in the car and drove to Mike's Subs and bought him two of their biggest subs. Then Gene went to the store and bought him bags of chips and cookies and beverages. He had the biggest heart. Gene was an excellent cook. He loved grilling-out and entertaining family and friends. Opening day of deer hunting and Christmas day were his favorite days of the year. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and helping out anyone in need. Gene was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Gene is survived by his wife, Teresa Roberts; sons, Sean Roberts and Trevor (Addison Dornfeld) Roberts; father, Eugene (Cheryl) Roberts; mother, Ginny (Steve Halverson) Trapp; sister, Heide (Matt) Weiss; brother, Matt (Jodi) Roberts; father- and mother-in-law, Randall and Linda Brehmer; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Judy Ballweg; maternal grandparents, Fred and Ruth Hookham; paternal grandparents, Russell and Betty Roberts; and other relatives.
Visitation for Gene will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 181 S. Main St., Markesan, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 at TERRACE SHORES EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, W3278 Highway K, Markesan, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Gary Zacharias officiating. A celebration of life luncheon will follow the funeral service at Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive, Ripon. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
