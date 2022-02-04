Robin Lee Peters, 70, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A memorial gathering for Robin Lee Peters will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on February 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on February 19th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.

Robin was born on September 24, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Gordon and Betty (Williams) Strube. Robin graduated from Bay View High School in 1969. After high school she attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee majoring in Education. She attended and graduated with a Master’s Degree from Cardinal Stritch College. After that she began her career teaching in the Milwaukee area and then Dodge County. Most of her career was spent teaching in the Beaver Dam School District. She was united in marriage with Kenneth J. Peters in 1972 in Milwaukee.

Robin enjoyed working with children. She spent 30 years teaching elementary and middle-school students, majoring in reading. She was awarded a scholarship to the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. Robin was an excellent sewer and embroiderer. She also made porcelain dolls and entered them in many contests winning over 30 ribbons. Robin is a certified Mayflower descendant. She is also a member of the Beaver Dam Women’s American Legion Auxiliary Post 146.

Robin will be missed by her husband, Kenneth; her daughter, Jennifer Dimiceli; son-in-law, Toney Dimiceli; grandchildren: Elizabeth Peters, Matthew Jacobson, and Michael Thompson; and her brothers: Donald Strube and Timothy Strube.

Robin was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Eric Ryan Peters.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.