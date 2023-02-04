Jan. 14, 1960—Jan. 30, 2023

BARABOO—Robin Marie Niederklopfer, age 63, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She was born Jan. 14, 1960 to the late Gerald and Barbara Lange. She attended Baraboo Schools.

Robin was united in marriage to Michael Niederklopfer on Sept. 23, 1977; recently celebrating 45 years together.

Robin worked in the hospitality industry working at Glacier Valley Hotel, Devils Head and the Khalahari. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, painting, and looked forward to spending time with family, especially her two granddaughters.

Robin is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Kathy Mikittrick; and her two children: Anna and Kianna; two brothers: Jeff (Vicki) Frank and John Lange; aunts: Mary Hitchcock and Joann Weidman; and uncle, Bill (Nina) Frank. She is further survived by brothers and sisters-in-laws: Donna (Curt) Barton, Joseph Niederklopfer, Richard Niederklopfer, Rita (Bruce) Crary and Stanley (Chauntel) Niederklopfer; many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Adam; a sister, Rhonda Lange and her in-laws, Donovan and Thelma Niederklopfer.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.