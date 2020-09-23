Robinson, Mary Alice

She was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Elroy, to Glen and Alice Stetler. She was raised on the family farm in rural Mauston. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1950. Mary Alice married Russell Robinson on Sept. 30, 1950. They shared 66 wonderful years together and raised four children. They lived on a farm outside of Mauston. Mary Alice worked at Mile Bluff Clinic for 30 years as a receptionist. She kept very busy after she retired, caring for her family. She enjoyed her children, attending their many activities, and her grandchildren were particularly special. Mary Alice also enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Mary Alice and Russell had some fantastic vacations together.