June 11, 1937—Jan. 1, 2023

Rochelle C. Kenning age 85, was called home to the Lord on Sunday January 1, 2023.

Rochelle was born the daughter of Margie and Gib Draeger on June 11, 1937. She was married to Lawrence Kenning on June 9, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1991. Rochelle worked for several years with her mother at Marge’s Apparel in Beaver Dam. Later she worked at Landmark Credit Union.

Rochelle led a full and wonderful life. She was a member of St. Stephens Evangelical Lutheran Church. She lived in Beaver Dam and later moved to Arizona to be closer to her brother and mother. Her family and friends were blessed when she decided to brave the cold winters and move back to Wisconsin where she was able to spend precious time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Rochelle lived each day to the fullest and had a zest for life that was admired by many. With her family and friends she made sure to get together weekly for lively conversation, cocktails, and cards.

Rochelle is survived by her daughter Debra Starker of Beaver Dam, Jeff (Vicki) Kenning of California. Gary (Michelle) Kenning of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren: Shana (Mark) Mahoney of Milwaukee, Jacob Kenning of Madison, Jared Kenning of Madison, Jordan Kenning of San Jose California; two great-grandchildren: Finnegan and Presley Mahoney; brother Lyle Draeger. She is further survived by nephews, relatives, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Kenning, her son-in-law Bill Starker, sister-in-law Dottie Draeger, and her parents.

Rochelle will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.