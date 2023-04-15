BEAVER DAM—Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

The family of Rochelle Kenning would like you to join them in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 13, 2023. We will be having a short graveside ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam at 1:00 p.m. Immediately afterward until 4:00 p.m. family and friends are invited to the Chapel of the Archangels, 839 Madison St., Beaver Dam to enjoy some lunch, have a drink, share a story or a tear.