SPRING VALLEY—Rochelle Painter, age 78, of Spring Valley, WI died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Lutheran Church, Wilson, WI. A luncheon will follow the service.
Burial will be in Juneau City Cemetery at Juneau, WI.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
