PORTAGE- Rocky "The Flying Squirrel" Breezer The Man. The Myth. The Legend. Rocky Lee Breezer, 66, of Portage, went on his final lap for the checkered flag and headed straight to victory lane after complications due to a heart attack on Nov. 28, 2019. As Rocky would have said, his daughters finally sucked all the oxygen out of the room. Rocky was larger than life, and the best dad his daughters could ask for. He was kind, caring, generous, daring, loving, hardworking, stubborn, and a dash of lewd. Rocky was truly one of a kind, and always helped anyone in need. He had a lifelong love affair with cars. When he was very young he would save money for model cars, painstakingly put the together, paint them, and then crash them. Afterwards, he would organize them in rows to make a junk yard. Not many of us have our life planned out by eight years old, but we need to remember we are talking about Rocky. He bought and opened what we all knew as Rocky's Auto Salvage in 1972. The very same year he graduated from Portage High School. Rocky's love for racing came from his dad, Calvin, who gave him courage to follow his dream. He worshipped his dad and spent countless hours working on his car with him. Rocky had his first race car in 1970 and retired from racing in 2010. He cheated death on numerous occasions. Once, in 1979, when Rocky broke his neck, and in 1988, when he had his leg amputated due to a race car accident both at Octoberfest in La Crosse, Wis. He was a warrior and fought through more disheartening times than anyone could fathom. "Don't count Rocky out. He's been through hell and back and always comes out swinging." Darrell Kapp said this about Rocky as so many others have as well. A very special thank you to Darrell and Haley Kapp for keeping his love and his legacy alive through racing. Once as a veteran driver he was asked if he had any advice for young drivers just starting out. He solemnly replied that he would share the best advice he ever got about racing when he was starting. Go fast, turn left! Rocky always had a smile on his face and a gleam in his eye when talking about his racing stories. We were the luckiest girls to have Rocky as our dad. He always let us make our own choices, but was on standby to swoop in and rescue us from our less than stellar life decisions. This almost always included him pulling up with an empty race car hauler or sending us roadside assistance on multiple occasions. He was our hero, our best friend, our rock (no pun intended...), and our dad. He had a gentle hand but knew when we needed the "Big Five". He taught us many valuable life lessons. How to be hard working, determined, kind, independent, self-sufficient women, but changing a tire and using jumper cables were out of the question. He loved us unconditionally and his grandkids too. We never once questioned the depth of his love for us and our children. Rocky is survived by his two daughters; Sarah (Steve Foley) Breezer, Savannah Breezer, six grandkids; Ashley (Ashie), Treyton (Junior), Hannah (Hannie), Rocky (Rocko), Matthew (Matt-turd), & Victoria (Tori). His former wife Debbie (Breezer) Harris. A step-father Alvin (Marilyn) Johnson. A step-son Derrick Lloyd, and a foster daughter; Janet (Matlin) Holtan. As well as four siblings; Harlon (Sally) Breezer, Kenny (Nancy) Breezer, Pam (John) Van Schoyck, Jeff Johnson, and many loved nieces, nephews, children of the heart & great friends. Another special thank you to Father Grubba, Larry Hanson, & Randy for taking time out of your day to spend time with Rocky. He was preceded in death by his dad & hero Calvin Breezer & Betty (Johnson) Breezer. Dad, your checkered flag just dropped for your last earthly lap. So if heaven works the same way as here, go fast, turn left, and save us all a seat in the stands!
Per Rocky’s request, a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Sarah Breezer 728 E Cook St, Portage, WI 53901 to help cover the end of life costs.
