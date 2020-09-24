Rode, Geneva R.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIA - Geneva R. Rode, (nee Nigbor), age 101, of the Markesan Resident Home, formerly of Cambria, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Resident Home.

Geneva was born March 13, 1919, in Berlin, Wis., a daughter of Anton G. and Bessie A. Robinson Nigbor. She was raised and was educated in Redgranite, and was a 1936 Graduate of the Redgranite High School. She continued her education and trained to be a secretary. She excelled in short hand, which she used until the end. She had been a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, where she married Hubert Rode on May 23, 1952. Hubert preceded Geneva in death Nov. 27, 2004, after 52 years of marriage.

Geneva had been employed as a secretary for the Wisconsin State Assembly in Madison for 40 years until she retired, and had lived in Cambria until going to the nursing home in August of 2019. She lived a long, full life. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kingston. She prayed the Rosary daily. She loved to read, especially history. She enjoyed bird watching, knitting and quilting, and taking care of the stray cats in her neighborhood.