Rodney James Alfred Giese, 85, Baraboo

BARABOO - Rodney James Alfred Giese, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence. Rodney was born on the Giese homestead, in the Township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, on Feb. 27, 1934, to Albert and Elsa (Miller) Giese.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Shirley Rathman. From this marriage, they had two children, Julie and Rodney Jr.
Rodney was employed as an air traffic controller in Alaska, Illinois and Minnesota until the mid 1980’s. He then worked for the United States Post office, in Madison, as a mail sorter, until his retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
During his retirement, Rodney spent many hours caring for others through Alcoholics Anonymous. He also traveled to Israel where he lived for a year taking in the sights and culture.
Survivors include his two children, Julie Clark of Mazomanie, and Rodney (Kristin) Giese Jr. of Reedsburg; three step-children, Bradley (Angie) Brilliott of Baraboo, Jeffrey (Glenda) Brilliott of Texas, and Christopher Brilliott of Baraboo; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Myrtle Wyttenbach and Savera Marquart; and numerous nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by five brothers, Milton, Orville, Ivan, Willard and Dean Giese; three sisters, Violet Walluks, Olive Kidd and Doreen Barrow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery, with military rites provided by the VFW Greenwood Memorial Post 987.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)