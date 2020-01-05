Rodney James Alfred Giese, 85, Baraboo

BARABOO - Rodney James Alfred Giese, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence. Rodney was born on the Giese homestead, in the Township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, on Feb. 27, 1934, to Albert and Elsa (Miller) Giese.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Shirley Rathman. From this marriage, they had two children, Julie and Rodney Jr.

Rodney was employed as an air traffic controller in Alaska, Illinois and Minnesota until the mid 1980’s. He then worked for the United States Post office, in Madison, as a mail sorter, until his retirement.

During his retirement, Rodney spent many hours caring for others through Alcoholics Anonymous. He also traveled to Israel where he lived for a year taking in the sights and culture.

Survivors include his two children, Julie Clark of Mazomanie, and Rodney (Kristin) Giese Jr. of Reedsburg; three step-children, Bradley (Angie) Brilliott of Baraboo, Jeffrey (Glenda) Brilliott of Texas, and Christopher Brilliott of Baraboo; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Myrtle Wyttenbach and Savera Marquart; and numerous nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.