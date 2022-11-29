Rodney "Rod" Bensley

Feb. 24, 1950—Nov. 27, 2022

BURNETT—Rodney Curtis Bensley, age 72 of Burnett, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home.

Rod was born on February 24, 1950, in Beaver Dam, son of Benjamin and Helen (Hiley) Bensley. He was a graduate of Horicon High School, class of 1968. He was employed with Fox Lake Correctional Institution for 26 years. Rod was united in marriage to Gwendolyn “Wendy” Vick on April 29, 2006, in Fairwater, WI. He owned Rooster’s Run Hunting Preserve near Burnett for 10 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, tree trimming and dog training. Rod was a member of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Burnett.

Rod is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Vick of Burnett; two children, Jacqueline (Chad) Westover, of Princeton and Dustin Bensley of Waupun; four grandchildren, Michael, Aaron, Alyssa and Jasmyn; one great grandson, Ethan; two sisters, Sherry Colvin of Beaver Dam and Dale (George) Warden of Burnett; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and fur baby, “Sassy”.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Rod will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Kohls Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and again on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, N8523 Front Street, Burnett, WI.

A funeral service for Rod will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, N8523 Front Street, Burnett, WI with Pastor Tim Sallach officiating. Service will conclude at Burnett Central Cemetery for the committal.

