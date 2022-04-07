August 16, 1956—April 2, 2022

NEW LISBON—Rodney “Rod” May, age 65, of rural New Lisbon, WI, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, with Father Cryton Outschoorn officiating. Visitation will be held at The Lodge in Mauston on Saturday following the Memorial Service until 4:00 p.m.

Rodney was born August 16, 1956 in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of Martin and Geraldine (Pfeifer) May. In June of 2018, he married Martha “Marti” Macha. Rodney had worked as an over the road semi driver for Brunner Trucking for 43 years and was very proud of his blemish free driving record. Rodney could best be described as a patient and kind man who always had a witty sense of humor and never had a bad word to say about anyone or anything, a truly exemplary person. He loved hunting and just starting his retirement he enjoyed UTV rides and vacationing with his wife, Marti.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Marti; his children: David May, Johnny May, Lisa (Tristen) Borne and Sara (Bret) Beier; step children: Leo (Rosey) Orsburn and Krystal (John) Steiner; grandchildren: Amara, Aliya, Macie, Bristol, Jovahn, Jordan, Chris and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Tristen and Adrielle; siblings: Jeff (Lori) May, Debbie (John) Zindorf and Bev (Jeff Hahn) Bauer; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers; and lastly his four legged faithful companion: Brie, an American Shepherd Husky mix.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.