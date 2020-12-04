Roe, Amos Burritt

MADISON - Amos Burritt Roe, age 64, of Madison, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home, where he lived with his wife and son. He was born in 1956 in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of John D. and Ann Hoopes Roe.

After graduating from Dixon High School (Illinois), he attended Wesleyan University (Connecticut) and Trinity College (Connecticut). He then lived a year in New Zealand before settling in Sauk County, Wis.

Amos was a proficient musician, mostly self-educated. Professionally, he taught piano and guitar for over 35 years. Although music was his forte, he imparted knowledge of all sorts to those who came to him for lessons; he conversed on every topic imaginable. Amos took an interest in his students' lives beyond their musical development. He had an exceptional understanding of children, caring about their well-being, their ambitions, and their personal growth. This fervent and holistic dedication made him an unforgettable instructor. Amos was also a mentor to his many friends. Full of advice, encouragement, and generosity, he frequently helped those in need.