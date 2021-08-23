Roedl, Faith Marie (Schute)

BEAVER DAM—Faith Marie Roedl (Shute), age 66, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Faith was born on May 23, 1955 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Ervin and Twyla (Cook) Shute. She was united in marriage to Martin Dennison Roedl Jr. on Aug. 25, 1984. Faith worked various jobs through the years. Babysitting, Kolpin Manufacturing, Rechek’s Food Pride, Country Kitchen, Walker’s Restaurant, and managed Bobby G’s in Columbus. She loved to waitress and cook and helped a lot of people she served along the way. Faith was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.

Faith is survived by her husband, Martin Dennison Roedl Jr. of Beaver Dam; her daughter, Leann Marie Higgins (Roedl), of Lomira; her son, Martin Dennison Roedl III (Stephanie Tomovich), of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Cassidy Feuerhammer (Dustin) of Fox Lake, Brandon Borden of Fond Du Lac, Audrey Roedl (Tre Mayberry) of Fox Lake, Jadeyn Higgins (Kaleb Zimmerman) of Lomira; four great grandchildren, Kairi Kapitanski, Kennedi Roedl, Koda Feuerhammer and Mila Borden; her sister in law, Dorothy Zuhlke of Markesan; nephew, Kenneth Shute; and other relatives and friends.