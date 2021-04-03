Roedl, Jacqueline M.

BEAVER DAM - Jacqueline M. Roedl, age 81, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home in Beaver Dam.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Jacqueline Marie was born on May 15, 1939, in Oshkosh, Wis., to the late Alvin and Veronica (Guyette) Lambrecht. After high school, she went on to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing at Marquette University. Jackie worked as a registered nurse at Beaver Dam Community Hospital for many years. On Aug. 5, 1972, she was united in marriage with Roland Roedl in Beaver Dam. Jackie was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

She is survived by her husband, Roland Roedl of Beaver Dam; three children, Joseph Roedl, James Roedl, and Robin (Casey) Nampel, all of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Landon and Donavan Nampel; her brother, Ronald (Maureen) Lambrecht of Green Bay; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Conner of Dallas, Ore.; her friends, Sandy Borowski of Muskego and Judy Spath of Vesper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James and Lee Lambrecht; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Roland Roedl.