Roedl, Leonard E. "Bebe"

BEAVER DAM - Leonard E. "Bebe" Roedl, age 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Leonard was born in Beaver Dam on Sept. 30, 1930, the son of Edward and Dolores (Ehlenfeldt) Roedl. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1951 until 1953. On April 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to his wife, Audrey Reinke, in Beaver Dam. Leonard owned his own business with his nephew, John Bemis, called Roedl Excavating, and later worked at Beaver Dam Department of Public Works from 1985 until retirement in 1995. He was a member of the American Legion Post 146.
He enjoyed going up the cabin in Park Falls, Wis., every year for hunting, watching the Green Bay Packers every Sunday, holding his grandchildren, and playing fetch with his grand puppies. His hobbies were remodeling family's houses (Keep It Level), mowing the lawn, and plowing snow from all his family's driveways.
Leonard is survived by his children, Julie Tellier, Lori (Daniel) Gonzalez, Kathi (Michael) Scholz, Linda (Kenneth) McDougal, and Paul (Kristine) Roedl, all of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilea Reinke and Gail Reinke; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey, of 65 years; his parents, Dolores and Edward Roedl; his son-in-law, Preston Tellier; his sister- and brother-in-law, Carmen and Lloyd Bemis; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Adele and Alvin Reinke; brothers-in-law, Bill and Jerry Reinke; nephew, Joey Bemis; along with other relatives.
In honoring Leonard's wishes, a private family service will be held on Oct. 22. Both Leonard and Audrey will be laid to rest together at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton, following the service.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
