Roedl, Leonard E. "Bebe"

BEAVER DAM - Leonard E. "Bebe" Roedl, age 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Leonard was born in Beaver Dam on Sept. 30, 1930, the son of Edward and Dolores (Ehlenfeldt) Roedl. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1951 until 1953. On April 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to his wife, Audrey Reinke, in Beaver Dam. Leonard owned his own business with his nephew, John Bemis, called Roedl Excavating, and later worked at Beaver Dam Department of Public Works from 1985 until retirement in 1995. He was a member of the American Legion Post 146.

He enjoyed going up the cabin in Park Falls, Wis., every year for hunting, watching the Green Bay Packers every Sunday, holding his grandchildren, and playing fetch with his grand puppies. His hobbies were remodeling family's houses (Keep It Level), mowing the lawn, and plowing snow from all his family's driveways.

Leonard is survived by his children, Julie Tellier, Lori (Daniel) Gonzalez, Kathi (Michael) Scholz, Linda (Kenneth) McDougal, and Paul (Kristine) Roedl, all of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilea Reinke and Gail Reinke; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.