Roedl, Leonard E.
Roedl, Leonard E.

BEAVER DAM - Leonard E. Roedl, age 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

In honoring Leonard's wishes, private family services will be held.

A complete obituary will follow.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.

