Roedl, Sylvia M.

BEAVER DAM - Sylvia M. Roedl, 90, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 30, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A visitation for Sylvia will be held on Wednesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. until noon at HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH, N8954 County Road W, Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at noon with Pastor Peter Ostrander officiating. Lunch is to be served immediately following the funeral service. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, Wis.

Sylvia May was born on Sept. 19, 1930, the daughter of Benjamin and Viola (Hartke) Dams, in Watertown, Wis. On Sept. 15, 1951, she was united in marriage with Jack A. Roedl.

Sylvia was a homemaker and a thoughtful and devoted caregiver, especially to her mother, Viola, in her later years and her husband, Jack. Sylvia was a faithful member and an active participant in the senior Bible Study at Harmony, helping with church activities and potluck dinners with her famous apple pie. Sylvia enjoyed being able to help other members of her church family in any way she could. Sylvia also had a passion for tending to and maintaining her yard and beautiful flowers.