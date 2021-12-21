Roedl, Teresa M.

Teresa graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1975 and went on to Beaver Dam Vo-Tech to earn her degree as an LPN. She married Steven Roedl on March 18, 1978. Together they were partners for life, and Teresa was blessed to have him for a husband. Teresa took on the role of mother to her sister, Roxanne, after a tragic car accident took the lives of her mother, father, a sister and a brother when she was just 23. She persevered through all life handed her with grace and her deep faith in God. Teresa was a generous, kind, and giving person that sacrificed so that she could give to others. We are all better for having the privilege to call her our sister, friend, nurse, and the glue that kept us together.