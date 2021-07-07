Roeske, Mark D.

Mark graduated from Madison East High School in 1973, and then honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to get his Master of Theology from Christian Life School of Theology in Columbus, Ga. He was a devoted member of Faith Christian Church in Mauston, where he served faithfully as a leader and was so loved and respected by all there. Ministry was such an important part of Mark's life; he regularly conducted services at jails and prisons around the area and also traveled to many countries doing missionary work. Mark enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to Florida to visit family and friends. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan, and would watch just about any sport you could name. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.