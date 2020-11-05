Roessler, Thomas R.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Keyesville with Father Nathan Thainase, Pastor, as Celebrant. Due to restricted seating capacity in church, ALL seating in church proper will be reserved for immediate family only. All others will have to remain outside of the church for the Mass and will be allowed to join the family for the burial following. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Keyesville. The family requests masks be worn for the visitation and service.