REEDSBURG - Roger A. Friede, Sr., age 93, of Reedsburg, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on July 26, 1926, in Reedsburg, the son of Arnold and Adela (Meyer) Friede. Roger was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army. On Jan. 23, 1953, he was married to the former Elaine I. Towers. Roger was the owner of Friede Brothers Construction for about forty years. He enjoyed coin collecting and traveling. Roger was very proud to have visited all seven continents in the world. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Roger was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, a member of the Reedsburg Lions, the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Reedsburg VFW Post 1916 and the 40et8. He will be remembered for his generous kind soul.
Survivors include his two children, Kristine (Larry) Grider, of Westfield, Ind., and Roger (Ellen) Friede, Jr., of Reedsburg; four grandchildren, Michael and Jocelyn Grider; Matthew and Luke Friede; his sister, Mary Sinner, of Baraboo; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, on Oct. 12, 1997; and his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment with military honors will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
