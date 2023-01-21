Nov. 28, 1940—Jan. 18, 2023

BARABOO—Roger Albert LaMasney, age 82, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 with family by his side. Roger, son of Walter and Marie (Kreul) LaMasney was born Nov. 28. 1940 in Richland Center. He was a graduate of Plain High School. On April 28, 1962 he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann “Pat” Brennan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg; she preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2021.

Roger owned and operated LaMasney Construction for over 46 years until he retired. He was very active in the Baraboo community.

He volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society, holding offices as President, spanning 12 years over three decades and Secretary for the region. His dedicated service is evidence to the priority he placed on values of service, spirituality and friendship to helping his fellow neighbor. Roger was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as an Usher for many years.

In 1970 he founded Sauk County Two Wheelers Motorcycle Club, a club that still is in formation 53 years later. Roger was proud to see this club thrive for so many years; the group enjoys weekly group rides, stopping for dinner and weekly meetings, often held at Roger and Pat’s garage. Roger also was active with and enjoyed participating in the Baraboo Bluffs ATV/UTV Club. In their free time Roger and Pat enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states, as well as riding motorcycles and camping.

Survivors include his children: Linda (Tom) Steinhorst, Gary (Lori) LaMasney all of Baraboo; four grandchildren: Kelsey (Steve) Binder of Portland, OR, Jordan (Ashley Walsh) LaMasney of Baraboo, Haley Schultz of Reedsburg, Logan LaMasney of Baraboo; five great-grandchildren: Liam and Nathan Schultz, Rowan LaMasney, Ayden Quinn and Kaia Binder; sisters: Mary (Jerry) Zuhlsdorf, Jean (John) Alt; sisters-in-law: Mary (Clayton) Satterlee, Kathy LaMasney; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat, sister, Doris (Clarence) Mueller; and his brother, Ronald LaMasney.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home as well as from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul in Baraboo.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Meadow View for their kindness and exceptional care and SSM Health at Home Hospice Staff.