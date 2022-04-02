June 5, 1939—March 31, 2022

Roger Becker, passed away on March 31, 2022, at Saint Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac, WI. He was surrounded by his family.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the church in Mayville. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Roger was born in Stevens Point, WI, on June 5, 1939, to Clarence and Helen (Pawlik) Becker. He spent his early days on the family’s tree nursery with his parents and sister, Judy. He graduated high school in 1957 from PJ Jacobs High School of Stevens Point. With Roger’s musical talent he was a member of numerous bands including The Stardusters, (one of the first rock and roll bands in Wisconsin). He shared his love of music with others as a teacher and passed this love and talent down to all three of his children and grandchildren.

Roger loved music, cars and golf almost as much as he loved his wife and best friend of 61-years. Roger and Patricia met at UW Steven’s Point. They married on December 2, 1961 in Plymouth, WI. Together they raised three children as they moved around the state of Wisconsin working with members of Patricia’s family at the Koehler Company, Alpha Cast in Whitewater, Metalcraft of Mayville, and DW Davis in Racine. Roger and Pat also owned and operated Becker’s Car Wash and Marshland Liquor in Horicon.

Roger always made time for others. He was a member of the Jaycees, the Lions Club, and the Mayville Fire Department. He was a scoutmaster, little league coach, and an active member of the Catholic Church.

Roger is survived by his wife Patricia; his sister, Judy Groholski; his children, Michael Becker, Pam (John) Walston and William (Denee) Becker. He was especially proud of his grandchildren: Jessica (David) Alldredge, Adam (Nicole) Walston, Morgan Walston, Megan Becker, Jacob Becker, and Emily Becker; and his great-grandchildren: James Henry, Elijah, Stella, and Henry.

Roger was a quiet and gentle man who had a funny story and a smile for everyone he met.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.