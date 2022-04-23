Jan. 11, 1954—April 3, 2022

FALL RIVER—Roger Corning, 68 of Fall River, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born January 11, 1954, in Portage, the son of Orville and Hazel (Linderwell) Corning.

Roger was united in marriage to Patricia Heidel December 9, 1972, in Wisconsin Dells. He dropped out of high school to join the Army. Roger served as a cobra helicopter mechanic from 1971 to 1974. He ended up completing his GED in Phoenix Arizona in 1978. Throughout the years, he has been employed with Kilbourn Machine, Dell Webb, the state of Arizona Veterans Cemetery, Boehck Equipment, and the Famous Footwear Distribution Center.

Survivors include son, Richard (Amanda) Corning; daughter-in-law, Barb Corning; grandchildren: Kyle Corning, Haille Mezera, Gabrielle (Sean) Lozano, and Kailey Corning; sisters-in-law: Eleanor Corning and Janet Corning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; son, Jason Corning; three sisters: Arvilla (Robert) Dailey, Helen (Ralph) Crawford, and Marylou (Laverne) Janisch; three brothers: Myrwyn, Donald, and Charles (Karen) Corning.

Memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 30, at 10:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Burial will follow at Fall River Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.