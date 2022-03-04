Nov. 6, 1947—Feb. 24, 2022

BARABOO—Roger D. DeVoe, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 with his wife at his side. He was born in Portage on Nov. 6, 1947 to the late Boyd and Mildred (Schultz) DeVoe. Roger attended several one room school houses and Baraboo High School. Roger earned his G.E.D. in 2000. Roger was a dedicated employee of Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo; retiring in 2009 after a 44 year career.

Roger was united in marriage to Irene McCready Nolden on May 21, 1994. Roger and Irene enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and took many trips across the U.S.; including New York City, Oregon Coastline, Gulf Coast, Tennessee, Gettysburg and many trips to Sturgis and the Black Hills. Roger was a former member of several motorcycle clubs; Seekers MC, Keeper of Lost Souls, Sauk Prairie and Madison HOG Chapters and served as Past Director of the Sauk Prairie HOG Chapter and looked forward to their rides and events and supporting the MDA.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; Irene’s children, Jennifer (Scott) Jennings and their son, Marcus of Wonewoc; Michael (Amy) Nolden and their children, Tyler and Dylan Cash, Michaela and Jacob Nolden of Waunakee; siblings, Barbara (Steven) Lighthart of Richfield, Karen (Dick) Parchem of San Antonio, TX, Gary DeVoe of Poynette, Elaine (Gordon) Davis of Baraboo, Larry (Lori) DeVoe of Fairmont, MN, Pam (Tyler) Titus of Baraboo; other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service for Roger will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City with Pastor Kendall Schlittler officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. In honor of Roger, his family asks attendees to wear Green Bay Packers or Motorcycle attire. A celebration of his life will continue after the memorial service at the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post , VFW Drive, Prairie du Sac. Interment will be held at Harrisburg Cemetery, Troy Township at a later date.

Roger’s family would like to thank the Sauk Prairie First Responders, Police Dept., Ambulance and Sauk Prairie Healthcare Emergency Staff for their valiant efforts.Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.