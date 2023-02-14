Oct. 14, 1936—Feb. 12, 2023

PORTAGE – Roger D. Kuhn, age 86, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Roger was born on October 14, 1936, in WI, the son of Frank and Lorraine (Jenkins) Kuhn.

He served his country with the National Guard. Roger married Edith Hume on March 31, 1956. He was a Teamsters Union truck driver. Roger liked fishing, hunting and animals of all types. He was a member of Moundville Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; their children: Lynette Kuhn, Peri Thiede, Jeanelle Zebas, Danita (David) Dreyer and Mark Kuhn; their grandchildren: Salina (Guy) Thistle, Rebecca (Darren) Mitchell, Garret Thiede, Danielle Zebas, Jeremy Zebas, Gene (Brianna) Thiede, Mason Kuhn and Logan Kuhn; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings: Barbara Nellen, Judith (Vincent) Miller, Dave Cuff, Susan Cone, Sharon (Dave) Cross and Cheryl (Bob) Moore; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons: Roger Duane, Jr., and Victor Dean, a grandson, Jason William Pfeil, two brothers: Frank “Bud” Kuhn and Larry Cuff, and his sister, Gwenda Cuff.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Moundville Methodist Church, W5501 County Road O, Endeavor, WI 53930, with Rev. Jim Cotter officiating. Burial will follow in Moundville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.