BEAVER DAM—Roger D. Walter, 83, of Beaver Dam, WI passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, WI.

A gathering and memorial service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, December 16, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Raymond Olson officiating.

Roger was born the son of Erwin C. and Emma I. (Nass) Walter on November 24, 1938 in Clare, MI. He was married to Doris F. Gross on September 29, 1974 in Milwaukee, WI.

Roger attended Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. He taught for many years at Zion Lutheran School in Columbus, WI. Later he was employed at several area factories, DaValt Builders, and Servicemaster of Dodge County.

Roger was a member of Harbor Missionary Church in the Beaver Dam area. He will be remembered as a devoted Christian husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed by many.

Roger is survived by his daughter Charity (Herman) Mittag of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren: Michael and Serena Mittag of Beaver Dam; his brothers: Timothy (Regina) Walter of Carson City, NV, and Martin Walter of Wichita, KS; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris in 2018, daughter, Rosanna in infancy, his sister, Mary, brothers: Robert and Kevin, and one brother, Steven in infancy.

