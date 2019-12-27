Roger Dickman, 82, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Roger Paul Dickman, age 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hillside Manor.

The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Inurnment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Berlin, Wisconsin at a later date.

Roger was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Berlin, Wis., the only child of Paul and Rose (Dopke) Dickman. Roger graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956. The following year, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1963. Roger married his first wife Mary Grube (nee Noll) in 1961 and they were married 19 years and raised four children: Daniel, Jonathan, Thomas, and Teresa. During this time he began working for the John Deere Company in Horicon and would remain employed there for 30 years before retiring in 1992. Roger married his second wife Shirley Neuman (nee Kuenzi) in 1991 and they remained married until her death in 1999.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}