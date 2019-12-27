Roger Dickman, 82, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Roger Paul Dickman, age 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hillside Manor.
The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Inurnment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Berlin, Wisconsin at a later date.
Roger was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Berlin, Wis., the only child of Paul and Rose (Dopke) Dickman. Roger graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956. The following year, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1963. Roger married his first wife Mary Grube (nee Noll) in 1961 and they were married 19 years and raised four children: Daniel, Jonathan, Thomas, and Teresa. During this time he began working for the John Deere Company in Horicon and would remain employed there for 30 years before retiring in 1992. Roger married his second wife Shirley Neuman (nee Kuenzi) in 1991 and they remained married until her death in 1999.
On any given day, Roger (aka Dicky, Dicky Bird, Birdman) could be found dining at his favorite local eatery Walker's Restaurant where the staff will no doubt remember his signature two-dollar-bill tips. He could also be seen around town in pursuit of "snoose" at Jerry's BP or charming the staff at the bank. He also enjoyed fishing, cruising in his car, and visiting Beaver Dam Lake. His family will always fondly remember the many Christmas Eves spent at Grandpa's place.
Roger is survived by his children, Dan Dickman of Sheboygan, Jonathan Dickman of Sheboygan, Tom Dickman of Beaver Dam, and Teresa (Troy) Winton of Stoughton; step children, Gwen (Dan) O'Donnell of Waunakee and Dale Neuman of Reeseville; grandchildren, Bethany and Patti Dickman, and Delaney and Ramsey Winton; step grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan) Martin, and Jake (Frannie) Neuman; eight great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor and the BDCH Wound Clinic for their steadfast professionalism and excellent care of Roger.
Memorials may be made in Roger P. Dickman's name to Badger Honor Flight.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
