BEAVER DAM / DEFOREST - Roger W. Dykstra age 80, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his daughter’s home, in DeForest. He was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Columbus, to Claude and Muriel (Hemling) Dykstra. Roger was married to Pat Ebert and had four children. Roger farmed most of his life for local area farmers. He loved to go to fairs and enjoyed gardening. Roger loved to decorate for holidays and spent some time visiting the local second hand stores. You could always find Roger standing and visiting just about anywhere, with almost anyone. He is survived by his children, Teresa (Joey) Roundy-Chadwick of Deforest, Chris Dykstra of (Randolph), Kevin (Leah Mereck) Dykstra of (Columbus); grandchildren, Haley (Tayler Walton) Roundy, Shyann Roundy, Willie Dykstra, Dillon Noyce, Avery Dykstra and Carson Dykstra; a brother, Richard “Emil” (Evelyn) Dykstra; an aunt, Ruby Kirley; a sister-in-law, Joyce Dykstra; former wife, Pat Dykstra; former mother-in-law, Darlene Abegglen; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William (Bill) Dykstra; two brothers, Eugene and Gary Dykstra; two sisters, Susie and Mary Dykstra; brother-in-law, Don Ebert; father-in-law, Jerry Ebert; sister-in-law, Sandra Dykstra; and many other aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Savanna Oaks in Fall River. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
