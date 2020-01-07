Roger Elmer Bliefnick, 78, DeForest/Montello/Portage

DEFOREST/MONTELLO/PORTAGE - Roger Elmer Bliefnick, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was born in the Township of Mecan on Oct. 30, 1941, to parents, Elmer and Viola (Klawitter) Bliefnick. Roger attended Lakeside grade school and graduated from Montello high school. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was a recip engine mechanic, stationed at Truax Field, Madison.

While working at Gisholt Company, Roger met Marcia Thompson and they were married Aug. 7, 1965, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a faithful and active member in his church; serving on the elders committee and church council, ushering and assisting with communion, and visiting parishioners.

Roger worked for NCR, then Rowley Schlimgen as an office machine technician. He began his insurance career at Aid Association for Lutherans, working in insurance and security sales until his retirement in 2010. Roger was a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFAA) and served two years as president of the Underwriters Association for South Central District of Wisconsin. He enjoyed mentoring, teaching classes, and attending the many convention trips all over the country.

