March 30, 1928—Dec. 11, 2022

POYNETTE—Roger H. Hebel, age 94, of Poynette, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home.

Roger was born on March 30, 1928, in Poynette, the son of Ernest and Laura (Sydow) Hebel.

He was married on June 20, 1953, to Kathleen McFarlane at Poynette United Methodist Church. Together they had farmed in Dekorra Township. He had also worked at Central Wisconsin Colony in Madison.

He is survived by his children: Pat Shirley, Kent (Louise) Hebel, Chris Hebel, and Jeff (Angela) Hebel; his grandchildren: Kim Hebel, Sunny Darling, Katie Hannigan, Megan Manzke, Vicki Gramse, Roman Hebel, Grace Hebel, Alex Hebel, Marie Hebel, Rebecca Thomas, Amanda Underdahl, Jazmine Vanderhoef, Nichole Villavicensio-Tolleson, Chandra Hebel and Jared Hebel; 16 great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, John (Amelia) McFarlane; his sister-in-law, Sandra (Vern) Hornback; his son-in-law, Cameron Gramse; a very special friend, Gerry Heuer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathleen in 2007, his daughters: Susan Tryba in 2002 and Wendy Gramse in 2016, his sisters: Donna in infancy, Lotis Rustad and Nancy McLeod, his great-granddaughter, Lindsey Manzke, his sons-in-law: Tim Shirley and Jerome Tryba.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Poynette United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michelle Hopp officiating. Burial will follow at Inch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.