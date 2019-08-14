NEW LISBON—Roger J. Pierce, age 86 of New Lisbon (Germantown township), died on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Roger was the son of George and Faye (Schnieder) Pierce and was born on August 12, 1932 in La Crosse, WI. Roger was a graduate of the Tomah High School.
Roger served in the US Army in Germany from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110.
Roger was united in marriage to Jacqueline Marie Maloney on January 10, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI where they resided for many years. Roger was employed by Harnischfeger Corporation in Milwaukee for 28 years. Roger and Jacqueline move to Germantown Township in Juneau County in 1995.
Roger enjoy gardening, in which you could see by the flowers at his house, he also liked to go fishing. Roger liked to socialize with friends at Wonderly’s and at the Body Shop in New Lisbon.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jacqueline on March 22, 2205, brothers Frank and George, and sisters Margaret Johnson and Catherine Pierce.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (2001 S. Main St.) in Necedah, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)