Feb. 1, 1956—Jan. 15, 2023

Roger Lee Billington, 66, passed away on January 15, 2023 after a 1½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at noon at the church. A continued celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the Mayville American Legion Post #69 following the church service.

Roger was born on February 1, 1956, in Fond du Lac, WI to Earl and Eunice (Becker) Billington. He joined the Army National Guard in 1974 for six years and graduated Mayville High School in 1975. He retired in May 2021 from Metalcraft after years of working in different companies starting at Mayville Metal, Maysteel, and Gardner.

On November 29, 1980, Roger married the love of his life Carol J. (Schaefer) at St. Mary’s in Lomira, WI. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, six grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren.

Roger was involved in many activities throughout his years including bowling teams for the Mayville Fire Dept. and The Knights of Columbus. He served 45 years as a member of the Mayville Fire Dept, leaving as Captain of the Ladder Truck, which he included taking his kids and grandkids on rides in the truck for parades, participating in water barrels fights, marching in parades, softball games, and serving millions of burgers. He served on DECERT for 10 years directing traffic and helping where needed. For 23 years he served on the Road America’s Safety Crew as a crew member.

Loved taking his daughters hunting and then going with his grandsons and brothers-in-law. He also loved atving, fishing, spending time with his family and watching his grandsons play football, baseball, and basketball. Roger and Carol also helped supervise BINGO at St. Mary’s Church.

Roger will now be watching over his wife, Carol, of 42 years; his three daughters: Krystle (Matthew) Eilbes of LeRoy, Jennifer (Joseph) Franz of Horicon, and Rebecca (Justin Beal) Billington of Reeseville; his six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren: Hunter and Parker Eilbes, Bryce, Pierce, and Wyatt Franz, Callie Beal, Drake, Alexis, and Bailey; along with a brother; three sisters; 15 sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by both his parents; both mother and father-in-law; a brother; three brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.

The family would like to thank the Aurora VNA Hospice, Mayville Fire Dept and EMS for providing meals, and all the family and friends that helped and supported Roger and his family through his battle.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to honor Roger’s name by sending donations to Baggin’ for a Cure (National Exchange Bank) as they supported Roger and his family through his battle.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com