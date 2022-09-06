May 23, 1928—Aug. 30, 2022

BARABOO—Roger Lee Schluter, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.

Roger was born on May 23, 1928, in the township of Ironton, the son of Orra G. and Maude M. (Pearson) Schluter. He was the youngest son of four sisters and two brothers. When Roger was three years old, his family moved to a farm north of Baraboo where he attended a one room elementary school at Lower Webster Prairie before graduating from Baraboo High School.

While growing up, Roger became a 4-H junior leader, won four golden gloves while boxing in high school, and was captain of the track team his senior year. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. during World War II and was trained at radar school in Boca Raton, FL. Roger was then assigned to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, and where he became a sergeant in charge of radar maintenance and operations at the base.

After his honorable discharge, Roger enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and received a degree in mechanical engineering. While attending the university, he was on the varsity gymnastics team and earned three athletic letters. During his senior year, while roller skating, he met JoAnne Avery of Madison, and married her on Oct. 10, 1953 in Madison, WI. He and JoAnne became excellent roller dancers for life.

Roger was employed at the Caterpillar Tractor Company for over 33 years. He began his career in the Peoria, IL, plant, where he worked in the experimental section and became a project engineer in charge of structure testing and stress analysis. In addition, he supervised the building of new and reproduction earth moving products. Roger then transferred to the Milwaukee experimental plant for three years, and finished his career with Caterpillar at the Aurora plant. During this time he and JoAnne were blessed with two sons, Roger James and Steven Philip.

Roger and his family lived for over 25 years in Sandwich, IL. While living there, he was a member and past president of the Lions Club, member of the Moose Club, director of a sheltered work shop, and president of the High School Band Association. In addition, Roger belonged to the S.S.A. (Society of Automotive Engineers) and the S.E.S.A. (Society of Experiment Stress Analysis).

In his spare time, Roger enjoyed playing golf, bowling on local teams, and did a lot of square dancing with JoAnne. Together, he and his family traveled considerably around the country in their motor home while on vacations.

After his retirement in 1985, Roger and JoAnne moved back to Baraboo. Since then, he has belonged to the Baraboo Optimist Club and the Badger Area Technical Society. However, his main interest was his membership in the two local veteran groups; the 40 & 8 and the American Legion Post 26, where he became commander and member of the honor guard for over 12 years. In addition, he enjoyed woodworking where he made various projects for his family and members of the organizations that he belonged to.

Roger is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnne; two sons: Roger James (Gail) Schluter and Steven Philip (Arletta) Schluter; three grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by four sisters: Joan Rague, Catherine Crahen, Margaret Phillips and Virginia Klitzke; two brothers: Charles and Orra Schluter. Per Roger’s request, private family services will be held at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.