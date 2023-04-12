Jan. 4, 1948—April 10, 2023

PORTAGE – Roger W. Cole, age 75, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born on January 4, 1948, in Madison, the son of Wayne and Elizabeth (Seymour) Cole. He graduated from Madison East High School, then graduated from Madison Business College.

Roger married Phoebe Hansen on December 22, 1967, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Madison. She was the love of his life since age 12 and Phoebe at 13. He started working at age 18 at Webcrafters, retiring after 42 years as a Foreman.

Roger loved fishing and hunting with his grandchildren. His littlest fishing buddy is his great-grandson, Brecker.

He is survived by his wife, Phoebe; his children: Susan (Jeff) Jones, R.J. (Amy) Cole, and Andrew (Maria) Cole; his grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan, Samantha, Jaden, Tatum and Sawyer; his great-grandchildren: Brecker and Maverick; his sisters: Pam Kleiber and Kathryn Cole; his sister-in-law, Cathy Cole; nephews, a niece, many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Bobby and Tim Cole, and a sister, Doris “Dori” Cole.

A Prayer Service and Sharing of Memories, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Celebration of Life will continue until 6:00 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 918 Silver Lake Dr., Portage. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, in Roger’s memory.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.