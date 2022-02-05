BEAVER DAM - Roger Weissenburger, age 75 of Beaver Dam, passed away on January 30, 2022.

Roger was born on June 20, 1946, the son of Anthony and Violet Weissenburger. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Roger retired from his career at John Deere in 2002.

Roger is survived by his son, Tony Schimming; grandchildren, Alicia, Jessica, Josh, Victoria, and Vincent; two brothers, Tony and Larry; one sister, Barbara; and further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Vincent; and other relatives.

Private family services for Roger will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.