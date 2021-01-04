Roger William Green

Roger was born January 23rd, 1935 in Eau Claire to Harvey and Wilhelmine Green. Roger married his childhood sweetheart, Carmen Kromrey on May 30th, 1955 in Fall Creek. Roger served stateside in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from February of 1954 until January of 1955. Upon honorable discharge, Roger attended 2 years of Business Administration study at UW Eau Claire and pursued a career in finance beginning with Thorp Finance in Eau Claire, Bank of Madison, Citizens State Bank of Genoa City and Park Falls State Bank. He accepted a position as Assistant Vice-President of the Bank of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton Branch Manager in 1968 when branch banking was enacted in Wisconsin. Ultimately Roger achieved a Graduate Degree at the UW Madison School of Banking in 1973. Roger was the original Baraboo National Bank Manager in Lake Delton as well.