PARDEEVILLE - Roger Yahnke, 83 of Pardeeville, with his family by his side, returned home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019. Roger was ready to return home and once again see his mother, Clara; father, John; and of course, his beloved dog, Barney.
Roger had many hobbies in his lifetime, driving his old Model A car, hunting, cutting wood, creating elaborate beautiful wood furniture, and so much more. His greatest pride however was his family.
In his final days, surrounded by family, you could see what a special bond he built with each and everyone one of them. He was the teacher, the builder, the steady hand, the joker, and many more role models over the years. He lived his life with no regrets, building a life of love, family and faith with his wife, whom he loved dearly. We often heard “rich with love” around the Yahnke household.
Roger leaves his wife of 63 years, Marilyn (Robinson) Yahnke; daughter, Cheryl Yahnke, son, Brian (Ann) Yahnke; and daughter, Lori (Steve) Swanson; nine grandchildren, Tom (Sarah), Jessica (Carl), Brandon (Stefanie), Joshua (Amber), Dustin (Krista), Megan (Shane), Angela (Ryan) Andrew, and Paige (Hollie); thirteen great-grandchildren, with a fourteenth on the way; brother, Ross (Pearl); sister-in-law, Elaine; nieces, nephews and many dear close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Clara Yahnke; in-laws Fred and Ruth Robinson; and brother-in-law, Billy Schultz.
Private graveside services will be held at Marcellon Cemetery. A memorial reception will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12 Noon at Grace Presbyterian Church in Pardeeville. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
