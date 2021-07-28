Rogers, Charles Lee "Chuck" Sr.

EVANSVILLE – Charles Lee "Chuck" Rogers Sr., 75, of Evansville, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Chuck was born in Necedah, Wis., on Oct. 21, 1946, to the late Leo and Mildred Rogers and was married to Marlene M. (Hanson) Rogers on June 26, 1965.

Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant medical administrative specialist until he was honorably discharged on March 5, 1968. He was a man of many talents, an avid outdoorsman, worked as a mechanic his whole life, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene M. (Hanson) Rogers; two daughters; three sons; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Douglas Rogers; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Leo and Mildred Rogers of Necedah, Wis.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS, 825 South Van Buren St., Stoughton, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Bay View Cemetery. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.

