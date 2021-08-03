Rogers, David L. "Dave"

He was born on Sept. 5, 1940, in Menominee, Wis., to John and Lois Rogers. Dave graduated from Menominee High School in 1958. He met the love of his life, Jean Harvey, in 1956 at the Stout homecoming parade. They were united in marriage on April 9, 1960. Shortly after, they moved to Portage and raised four children, Randy (Sue) Rogers of Montello, Lori Rogers of Pardeeville, Keith (Barb) Rogers of Mauston, and Tamara Sandera of Michigan. Dave worked for GTE for 32 years before retiring. He and Jean spent their time traveling the country on their Honda Goldwing. Dave enjoyed traveling, camping and was an avid train enthusiast. He was also an active member of the Methodist Church. Dave had unconditional love for his family.