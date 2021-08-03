Rogers, David L. "Dave"

PARDEEVILLE – David L. “Dave” Rogers, age 80, of Pacific Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1940, in Menominee, Wis., to John and Lois Rogers. Dave graduated from Menominee High School in 1958. He met the love of his life, Jean Harvey, in 1956 at the Stout homecoming parade. They were united in marriage on April 9, 1960. Shortly after, they moved to Portage and raised four children, Randy (Sue) Rogers of Montello, Lori Rogers of Pardeeville, Keith (Barb) Rogers of Mauston, and Tamara Sandera of Michigan. Dave worked for GTE for 32 years before retiring. He and Jean spent their time traveling the country on their Honda Goldwing. Dave enjoyed traveling, camping and was an avid train enthusiast. He was also an active member of the Methodist Church. Dave had unconditional love for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Rogers of Pacific Township; and his children (listed above). Dave is further survived by his faithful companion, “Ollie”; grandchildren, James (Kristi), Katie (Don), Jeremy, Tanya, and Bryan; three step-granddaughters, Erica (Rudy), Cathy (Nick), and Liz; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by infant son, Ronald; parents, John and Lois; brothers, Richard and Robert; sister, Mavis Klingman; in-laws, Bill and Betty Harvey; brothers-in-law, David and Jack Harvey, Richard Klingman and Alan Sorenson; and sisters-in-law, Arlene and Sharon Harvey.
A celebration of life will be held at PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. KwangYu Lee officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pacific Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made in Dave’s name to the Portage United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Aspirus Divine Savior and ambulance staff who aided in Dave’s last days.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
